Snow that began falling overnight has closed many schools in the La Crosse area.
Alma, Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan, Arcadia, Black River Falls, Blair-Taylor, Cochrane-Fountain City, De Soto, Gilmanton, Hillsboro, Independence, Kickapoo, Luther, North Crawford, Prairie du Chien, Seneca, Sparta, Tomah, Viroqua, West Salem, Westby and Whitehall schools in Wisconsin; Caledonia, Houston, La Crescent, Lewiston-Altura, Ridgeway, Rushford-Peterson, Spring Grove, Viroqua, and Winona schools in Minnesota; and Allamakee and Eastern Allamakee schools in Iowa are closed.
Minnesota State College Southeast's Winona campus is closed today.
The storm is expected to make both morning and evening commutes tricky, with a total 4 to 8 inches of snow that is expected to taper off by about 3 a.m. by 6 p.m., when a National Weather Service winter weather is set to expire.
That's on the heels of the storm that brought 4.7 inches of snow to La Crosse on Sunday.
But at least southwest Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota are getting a reprieve from the unusually cold February weather of late: today's high is expected be 33 degrees, followed by 29 on Thursday, 37 on Friday and 38 on Saturday.
But we won't stay dry: The forecast calls for snow and rain on Saturday.
Unfortunately, there’s no vaccination against cabin fever, which could be affecting increasi…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.