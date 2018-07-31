Fans of Dairy Queen Blizzards can satisfy their craving and help young patients at Gundersen Health System on Thursday when participating Dairy Queens will donate $1 or more from each Blizzard sold on Miracle Treat Day to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit local children.
“This has been a wonderful fundraiser for CMN Hospitals and for everyone who has enjoyed a Blizzard treat for a good cause,” said Rena Cash, CMN Hospitals specialist at Gundersen.
DQ fundraisers raised more than $39,000 last year and hopes to beat that this year, Cash said.
Patrons who go to a Dairy Queen on Miracle Treat Day also can buy a CMN Hospitals balloon icon for $1 in exchange for coupons redeemable on future DQ purchases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.