Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Fans of Dairy Queen Blizzards can satisfy their craving and help young patients at Gundersen Health System on Thursday when participating Dairy Queens will donate $1 or more from each Blizzard sold on Miracle Treat Day to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit local children.

“This has been a wonderful fundraiser for CMN Hospitals and for everyone who has enjoyed a Blizzard treat for a good cause,” said Rena Cash, CMN Hospitals specialist at Gundersen.

DQ fundraisers raised more than $39,000 last year and hopes to beat that this year, Cash said.

Patrons who go to a Dairy Queen on Miracle Treat Day also can buy a CMN Hospitals balloon icon for $1 in exchange for coupons redeemable on future DQ purchases.

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $9.99

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.