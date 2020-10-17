Dr. A. Erik Gundersen retires from Gundersen Medical Foundation

His sense of humor was also a joy, Schwartz says, recalling when he accompanied Dr. Erik during a visit to a donor, who recognized the former surgeon and noted he had performed her heart surgery three decades prior.

"Dr. Erik responded without hesitation, 'Well, I must have done a good job!'" Schwartz says. "That's Dr. Erik, and that's why he's so endearing to people."

Dr. Stephen Shapiro, chief medical officer and chairman of the Gundersen Medical Foundation, called Dr. Erik "a pillar" of the Gundersen Medical Foundation, welcoming to all and a great philanthropic leader.

"Dr. Erik knew the history of Gundersen, while his knowledge of the La Crosse community is without equal," Shapiro says. "Warm-hearted with his role in stewardship of our Foundation community, he always kept service to the community and patient care forefront in his leadership.”

During his time as vice chair, Dr. Erik took on many projects, including the creation of 343 MedWatch posters, assisting in archiving hundreds of historical artifacts from Gundersen, now displayed in the building, and chairing the "Building A Home for Hope" Capital Campaign, which raised $11.4 million for the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.