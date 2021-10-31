Dr. Bill Blank inducted into Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame

As a youngster growing up in Belleville, Illinois, Bill Blank took pleasure in looking toward the sky and watching airplanes take off and land at nearby Scott Air Force Base. A comment in his kindergarten report card says he would run to the window to watch the aircraft fly over the school when he was supposed to be taking a nap.

"Planes flew low back then," Blank said. "You could see them, and you could hear them."

Blank was destined to follow their path. He later became a pilot himself, and his contributions to local aviation were honored Oct. 23 with his induction into the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony was held at the Experimental Aircraft Association Museum in Oshkosh.

Blank's long and varied aviation career didn't begin until he flew his first plane at age 26. He grew up in modest economic circumstances and had no idea if he could ever afford to become an airplane pilot.

"I wasn't a wealthy kid," he said. "I was just trying to move through my life and get my schooling over with."

His inaugural flight was in 1968, when he took off in a Cessna 150 from the Anoka County airport near Minneapolis. He wasn't sure what he would do after that flight but thought it was a fun diversion from his work as a medical intern.

"I took an introductory flight, and I enjoyed it," Blank said.

He earned his medical doctorate degree from Case Western University in Cleveland and completed his ophthalmology residency in Philadelphia. He arrived in La Crosse as Dr. Bill Blank with his wife, Judy, in 1973.

"There was an opening here in a little clinic," Blank said. "We liked Minneapolis, and we thought the area would be a nice place to live."

Blank purchased a 1946 Cessna 140 in 1972 and flew it for 600 hours. He earned his instrument rating in 1981, and his career branched off into flight instruction and aerobatics. He made a name for himself with local Riverfest and Deke Slayton Airfest fans as the pilot who performed aerobatics in his red and white Super Decathlon.

According to a biography submitted to the hall of fame, Blank learned aerobatics from Bob Stuckey, a member of the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame and a World War II Corsair pilot. When they flew, Stuckey performed extreme wing overs, which Blank thought were fun. Stuckey later told Blank that a pilot needed to know aerobatics to become a good pilot.

Blank said the favorite plane he ever flew is a T-6, a World War II training aircraft.

"It was a real airplane — good size, and could do aerobatics for a heavy airplane," he said.

His career includes 42 years as an Aviation Medical Examiner. He was an active member of the La Crosse Airport Board and served as president of EAA Chapter 307 and La Crosse Area Flyers. He earned national recognition by publishing multiple articles for Midwest Flyer magazine and delivering lectures at FAA-sponsored AME courses.

Blank has seen many changes in aviation over his 5½ decades as a pilot. He said planes fly much higher these days and that fewer of them are in the air. He said airplane production has "tanked" due to increased fuel costs and product liability concern.

"People are less interested in flying than they used to be," he said.

Blank said most of his aviation career was unplanned and that he never envisioned a career in which he would be enshrined in a hall of fame.

"If you told me I'd be in an aviation hall of fame, I would have told you you're nuts," he said. "It's quite an honor when you look at all the people who have been inducted."

Blank still flies, although less frequently than he used to. He's grateful to his wife, who "has been very supportive of this hobby" that has reached 6,000 hours of flight time.

"I'm past the age when I have to go out every sunny day to fly, but I still enjoy it," he said.

