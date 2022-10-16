Dr. Bobbie Gostout to speak on leadership, uplifting others at Women's Fund event

"Possibility is powerful."

The motto for the Women's Fund resonates with Dr. Bobbie Gostout, a nationally recognized expert and leader in gynecologic oncology, a champion for women's health and a cheerleader for those following in her footsteps.

Gostout will be the guest speaker at the Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse's Fall Luncheon, being held Tuesday at UW-La Crosse. All tickets have been sold.

Joining Gostout in sharing their stories of leadership, drive and support from both women and men will be Jennifer Livingston, director of community engagement at Mayo Clinic Health System, and Dina Zavala, Ph.D., interim vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion at UW-La Crosse.

"This is an opportunity to celebrate how far we have come as women and to have an inspiring conversation about how we can continue to uplift women and girls," says Sarah Ellingson, executive director of Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse.

The event will also serve as a launch for the Women's Fund fall fundraising, with Roz Schnick matching $5,000 in donations in memory of the organization's founder and community leader Signe Schroeder.

Working hard and welcoming support

The Women's Fund -- which Gostout calls a " boldly progressive organization by women for women" -- promotes turning plans to action through it's grant funding, and Gostout herself is a true go-getter. Now retired, Gostout was the first women to participate in Mayo Clinic's gynecology oncology fellowship and to join the Division of Gynecology Surgery in Rochester. After serving as chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mayo Rochester, she was appointed as vice president of Mayo Clinic and president of Mayo Clinic Health System, which encompasses Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Medical school was physically and mentally demanding, Gostout recalls, and during surgical training she encountered "people who were not supportive of 'letting women in.'" But others welcomed her into the fold, and the profession, while her parents, siblings, spouse and sons continuously expressed their pride in her. Today, she remembers the "tremendous opportunities" she was given more than the challenges, having been uplifted, educated and inspired by "so many generous and wise mentors" in the healthcare field.

Her supporters included Dr. John Noseworthy, past president and CEO of Mayo, who challenged her and encouraged her as she stepped into the role of president, and her nurse partners and administrative team.

"As we know, it takes a village," Gostout says. "I honestly could not have blended a surgical career with my leadership roles if it weren’t for their talent and commitment."

To those driven to pursue a goal, but hesitant for fear of failure, Gostout offers a bit of wisdom.

"I don’t know anyone who invites or enjoys failure, and obstacles can certainly take the drive out of a striving human," Gostout says. "So first we must recognize that fear, failure, and obstacles are our companions throughout life. They are unavoidable."

But the existence of hurdles isn't a reason to give up.

"One of the struggles we face as women is envisioning ourselves in major leadership roles," Gostout says. "The members of the Women’s Fund and their supporters use their power and influence to help women from diverse and varied backgrounds envision possibilities where they otherwise might perceive barriers. That shift to envisioning possibilities changes lives and changes communities."

For Gostout, a sentiment from author Elizabeth Gilbert has helped her push through doubt and worry.

"To her fears, she says, 'Thank you for being my sidekick and keeping me safe for all of these years. I need you and you are welcome to come along as I pursue this path. But, my friend fear, you don’t get to drive the ship. You don’t get to pick out the route. You don’t even get to pick out the snacks."

Says Gostout, "That delightful metaphorical conversation always eases the tension for me when I get caught in fear."

Protecting women's rights

With the overturn of Roe v. Wade last June, reproductive health care has been in limbo, with abortion clinics in Wisconsin and other states halting procedures. For Wisconsinites, the closest access to abortion services is in neighboring states Illinois and Minnesota.

In an interview with the Tribune in June, Ellingson noted that local women and girls "now have a limit to what they can and cannot do to help take care of their their own health. And we believe that all health care, including pregnancy, is a very personal decision and a very personal matter that should be dealt with and talked to within trusted community of people that they surround themselves with."

Added Ellingson, "We want our women and girls to, at the end of the day, grow. We don’t want to see them have fewer rights in what we have had so far."

For Gostout, who specialized in obstetrics and gynecology, the government interference is troubling.

"I am passionate about women’s health, and of course pregnancy is a concern central to women’s health," Gostout says. "It’s almost impossible for concerned non-medical people to understand the scope and complexity of the decision making that happens in the context of caring for women’s reproductive concerns. The stakes are often high and hope sometimes hangs on a fragile thread."

Should Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban be enforced, women would only qualify for abortion if their life is at risk, with no exception for rape and incest and no consideration of the person's age, ability to care for a child, domestic situation, mental and physical health or personal choice.

"My plea is that we keep rigid laws out of these private and complex medical situations," Gostout says. "Rigid and punitive legislation creates an environment of fear for physicians, and fear introduced into decision making has been shown to increase adverse health outcomes for pregnant women in medically complex situations."

Urges Gostout, "Instead of the blunt tools of legislation and fear let’s use the powerful tools within families, churches, and society to promote ethical decisions and to create pathways of hope."

For more information on the Women's Fund, or to donate visit https://womensfundlacrosse.org/.