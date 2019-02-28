Dr. E. Faye Williams has served as a teacher, entrepreneur, businesswoman and as a counsel to Congress. She has made her biggest contributions as a peace activist and campaigner for human rights. Her travels and work have taken her around the world and she has written about a 40-day peace mission she undertook with 200 women to prevent the First Gulf War. She was held at gunpoint for 20 days at sea. Dr. Williams has been a professor of international law at the Southern University Law Center and her companies own the rights to all of the natural remedies created by George Washington Carver. She continues to protest injustice around the world and is chair of the National Congress of Black Women. The group is a non-partisan nonprofit dedicated to the educational, political, economic and cultural development of African-American women and their families. She works to encourage the participation of black women in politics.
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH
