Dr. King, Dr. Andre Johnson, La Crosse seek Beloved Community

Dr. Andre Johnson, associate professor at University of Memphis professor, award winning author and pastor, delivered the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration keynote address Monday night to a packed Viterbo University Fine Arts Center and over 100 online viewers.

At the University of Memphis, Johnson teaches classes on African American Public Address, Rhetoric Race and Religion, Media Studies, Interracial Communication, Rhetoric and Popular Culture and Hip Hop Studies. Johnson is renown for his award-winning books on Bishop Henry McNeal Turner, an influential Black religious leader and orator, along with other articles on the relationship between rhetoric, religion and social movements including Black Lives Matter.

In the address, titled "Searching for the Beloved Community," Johnson drew on his published research exploring King's use of prophetic rhetoric during the last year of his life.

"For King, the Beloved Community was a sense of community where all lives are interconnected and respected. A place of transformative love," Johnson said. "For King, within the beloved community there was still a place for both oppressed and oppressor to live harmoniously together. However, as King neared the end of his life and as he continued to fight for human and civil rights, he quickly began to see that the stumbling block to many of his proposals, projects and programs that would have helped ushered in the beloved community stall because of the seeded, deeply embedded racism in America."

The community celebration included the presentation of the Lynda Blackmon Lowery Youth Leadership Award to Logan High School Sophomore Na'Ziah McLaurin and the Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. 2023 Leadership Award to Bridget Todd-Robbins, concluding a day of service and learning hosted by Viterbo University.

Earlier in the day, Viterbo hosted three workshops led by La Crosse nonprofit organization Hope Restores Co-Directors Shy Jackson and Shamawyah Curtis, La Crosse School District Cultural Liaison Quartell Roberson and four La Crosse high school students including McLaurin, and Viterbo professor Keith Knutson.

This year marks a decade since Johnson's last community celebration address at Viterbo. The La Crosse Community Area Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, which organizes the celebration event, started its search for a speaker last summer.

"A large number of us were comfortable with bringing him back based on his last appearance," Shaundel Spivey, committee member and executive director of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge, a nonprofit dedicated to La Crosse's Black community, said.

Spivey said that Johnson's address demonstrated how many often "whitewash and bastardize" Dr. King, who was reviled for confronting systemic racism.

"When I get an opportunity to give these King Day talks, I like to ask the question: What did you come to hear about this man?" Johnson said in his address. "This man. Not the figment, not the image but this man, who while living was called the most dangerous man in America by the head of the FBI."

"Everything he did was about dismantling systems of oppression," Spivey said. "In our city as we think about what side of history we're on, it's important for us to realize how we can dismantle systems of oppression for all walks of life."

Johnson was eager to return to La Crosse. "I was more of a professor," Johnson said regarding his 2013 address in an interview after the event. "I didn't want to do that this time. I wanted to really engage." Johnson said he wanted to ground the current racial justice projects many in the audience work on in the overarching civil rights struggle.

Much of Johnson's address detailed the efforts of Jude Huetteman, a member of Grosse Pointe Human Relations Council, to bring King to deliver a speech at the Detroit suburb's high school in 1967 after a summer marked by prolonged protests responding to poverty and police violence across American cities.

What should have been a simple speaking event was instead marred by what King called "white backlash," Johnson said. White resident's attempts to intimidate the school board to deny the meeting space, police requesting insurance and cooperation to prevent riots. Members of the committee were threatened and surveilled, and King's visit required high levels of security to protect him from attacks from protesters.

"If King was anything, he was a prophet, a prophet to America. A voice that needed to be heard. King started out optimistic visionary," Johnson said during the keynote address. "However, as time went on, and as King saw the massive resistance in the south and in the north, as the economic plight of the poor did not change, even though we declared a war on poverty, King began to become more pessimistic prophet. One who abandoned an absolute belief in the inherent goodness in the country to one who began to question the very fabric of America.

"However, this deep questioning and reflection did not make King run away or hide. He did not take up arms. He did not call to overthrow the government. He did not storm the capitol, but he moved in the search of the dream for the beloved community. And it was that search that kept him going."

Johnson explored the revived potential to create the "Beloved Community" in 2020, when protests in the streets were backed by a broader consensus on confronting racism than in 1967, but also noted the revived "white backlash" to Black American's progress as in 1968.

"What I find baffling today, is that mentioning King calling America racist or saying racism is a problem in America can land you into some trouble," Johnson said. "Talking about the conditions that King talked about that gave us those beautiful words can land you into some trouble."

Johnson concluded his speech telling the crowd to still dream, and dedicate action, to creating King's vision of a beloved community.

"With this dream I need for you to hear this charge, with this dream, take it back into your homes, take it back around the dinner table, take this dream back to your family and friends and relatives. Take this dream back to your work places and spaces," Johnson said. "Do the work that you've been doing, keep doing the work, keep standing on the right side of history, because we are all dreaming of the day when the beloved community can be ushered in."

A recording of the Community Celebration, which includes Johnson's address and speeches by McLaurin and Todd-Robbins can be found at www.facebook.com/viterboethics. Recordings of this year's three workshops, along with workshops from 2022 and other resources, can be found at www.viterbo.edu/mlk.