Dr. Paul Mueller: A year into pandemic, Mayo stronger, more agile

Our confidence grew as we quickly established a drive-thru site to handle the high volume of testing necessary to contain the virus and expedite care for high-risk patients. Indeed, quick diagnosis and early intervention proved critical to achieving good outcomes. Novel treatments, like monoclonal antibody infusions, helped patients avoid hospitalizations.

Recognizing their value, we quickly grew our capacity to become a leading administrator of these treatments. Progress looks like vast improvements in our ability to diagnose and treat COVID-19 disease.

There were tough times. Staff worked long shifts for days at a time, made worse by the protective equipment that left their faces and ears sore from continuous use. Their hearts were heavy from being at the bedsides of seriously ill patients, some of whom succumbed to the virus.

However, these difficult days were made more bearable by the many expressions of concern and acts of kindness from our community, for which we remain grateful. Progress looks like a community that pulls together in a time of crisis.