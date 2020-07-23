Dr. Rajiv Naik to serve as Gundersen Health System's medical director of informatics

Gundersen Health System has announced the creation of a medical director of informatics position, with Dr. Rajiv Naik to assume the role.
Naik, who specializes in pediatrics and immunizations and has been with Gundersen for more than two decades, will continue to practice medicine in addition to serving as medical director of informatics, which will entail directing the development of clinical information systems and applications.
Informatics is the science of using data to improve health.
Dr. Michael Dolan, executive vice president and medical chief operating officer for Gundersen Health System, was involved in selecting Naik for the position, the necessity of which has been highlighted with the COVID-19 related increase in virtual patient care.
"With the disruption in health care caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the importance and scope of medical informatics and technology has exploded," Naik says. "Medical informatics will form much of the backbone and infrastructure to provide the best possible care to patients and their families in a rapidly evolving environment.”
A member of the Preventive Care Committee and certified Epic Physician Builder, Naik also brings technological experience from his creation of an electronic reminder/recall system for youth immunizations.
The electronic health record system, based on a model from the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, used information technology to identify and analyze patient population and generate alerts and notifications for medical providers, as well as letters to patients. Tested during a three-year period beginning in 2015, the system resulted in a 48% increase in vaccinations for a specific adolescent vaccine in a two year span.
"I've always been interested in helping our care teams improve the standardization and quality of care. Technology and informatics have great potential for helping to improve the quality and experience of care for patients, in addition to lowering costs by reducing waste and analyzing populations to improve the health of our communities," says Naik.
Innovation in health care, Naik says, has its challenges: "Health care has been steeped in traditions. ... The health care industry is definitely in need of some transformations to keep up with the times."
The pandemic, Naik says, has accelerated the introduction and implementation of technological facets of health care, "breaking down some of those barriers to achieve these goals on a faster timeline."
There will be a learning curve, Naik asserts, as it is crucial to uphold the quality of care patients are receiving even as health care models evolve.
"My hope it to generate a grassroots effort to learn from all levels of staff about their workflows, efficiencies and inefficiencies, and share improvement ideas," Naik says. "Success in this position will require innovation, collaboration, and team building to serve patients and our clinical teams. ... I am excited to get to work."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.