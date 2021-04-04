Dr. Scott Rathgaber: Character provides the way at Gundersen

Adversity has a remarkable way of revealing character. COVID-19 confirmed the compassion, strength, genuine care, and resiliency of so many people in our region.

There was no playbook to guide us during the pandemic. We learned and responded with flexibility and a focus on what those in our care needed in the moment. There are hundreds of pandemic stories from Gundersen and our community partners that reveal this character.

Here is Mark Windjue’s story.

Mark was the fire chief in Whitehall for many years and known by most in the community. He was admitted to the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center and then COVID hit. His friends and family couldn’t visit him due to visitor restrictions, so they contacted the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center to set up a surprise window visit, fire engine and all.

A crowd of Mark’s loved ones and fellow firefighters gathered outside the Care Center on March 25, 2020, and waited for Mark to be brought to the hallway window. Tears of laughter and joy were shed by family, staff, and friends.

Mark’s brother and son were even lifted by a fire truck ladder to the third-floor window where Mark sat. They toasted Mark with a beer, a simple gesture during a difficult time.