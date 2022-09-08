'Drawn Together' artist group being featured at the Pump House

Once a week, a group of local artists are "Drawn Together" to sketch, paint and create, taking in the sights as inspiration for their art.

Drawn Together unites around 18 artistic community members at varied locations throughout the year, where they capture their surroundings on paper, discuss their craft and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow creative minds.

"Just as it’s important to me to communicate through my art to an audience, it’s also crucial to connect with other artists," says award-winning painter Colleen Shore. "My fellow artists in Drawn Together always amaze me with their diversity of styles. I’m intrigued by what other artists see in the same setting, and I always come away reinvigorated and ready to create."

Starting Sept. 15, the community is invited to view the works of Drawn Together at the Pump House Regional Arts Center, 119 King St. The display will be featured through Nov. 5, with a reception being held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

Members of Drawn Together shared with the Tribune about their passion for art and its impact on their lives.

What about Drawn Together fulfills your needs as an artist and person?

Marcia Thompson: The Drawn Together group members are my best friends, my inspirations, my support group, my fellow artists. I treasure the time we spend together, talking about our work, our thoughts and our experiences. I also find our Wednesday drawing time a tremendous source of ideas and inspiration based on drawing from observation. It is a time to focus on drawing, observing and being with like-minded people.

Lynn Hobart: The women of our drawn together group are always the most encouraging people around me regarding my artwork. They always reinforce my unique perspective and appreciate any experimentation that I attempt.

Jill Rippe: For me, Drawn Together fulfills a whole bunch of positive injections of creative energy on a weekly basis. It’s a weekly practice for my artist brain in composing a drawing and sharing with the group. It’s camaraderie with some amazing creative people, it’s visiting a wide variety of local venues and natural places that I might not have even known about and exploring them with an artist's eye, it's a group that supports my growth personally and professionally as an artist.

Ann Schedivy-Tollefson: Getting together with artistic people has fueled my own creativity in a way that removes "fear of judgment," which permeates other parts of society. I am welcomed and supported in this group.

What forms of art do you practice or specialize in?

Thomson: My current work begins with drawing but ends up in the realm of printmaking. My most current series is based on some drawings I made of some ceramic bowls made by a potter friend. These drawings have led to several reduction linoleum prints and some other prints that combine various printing plates, as well as some collages using cut up prints. My most recent work uses some of the printing plates used in a more experimental way, almost creating the effect of woven cloth.

Shore: I’ve been focused on exploring oil painting in the studio and plein air for the past three years. I’m inspired by my surroundings in the Driftless Area. Painting scenes in order to connect and engage others to embrace the extraordinary.

Hobart: Currently I would describe myself as a figurative artist, though drawing from life out in the field sharpens my observation skills and freshens my approach to the figure.

Schedivy-Tollefson: Drawing has been my strength, but I like stretching my process and forcing myself to "begin" each artwork more like a study and allowing the medium to drive the feel or look of the subject matter.

How is art relevant to your life?

Thompson: Art is a constant in my life. I love visiting art museums, reading books about artists, visiting artists’ studios and talking about visual art. I try to spend some time every day in my studio or outdoors, creating and observing the world around me.

Shore: I’m grateful to have always been able to find an outlet for my creativity and a community that appreciates it.

Hobart: It would be pretty difficult to imagine my life without art — too weird to even contemplate!

Schedivy-Tollefson: I was an art teacher for over 34 years, and I embraced the growth every young artist worked through. I see beauty in everyday life and want to capture that joy for others to see, too.