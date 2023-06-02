The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to present its SummerStage production of the magical musical fairy tale, "Cinderella."

As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic fairy tale warms the hearts of children and adults alike. "Cinderella" will show at 7:30 p.m. on June 23-24 and weekend matinees at 2 p.m. in Toland Theatre, Lowe Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St., La Crosse, according to a UW-L press release.

Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 ABC television remake starring Whitney Houston and Brandy, "Cinderella" (Enchanted Version) features hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance and brings to life the miraculous kingdom where dreams come true. Cinderella, having lost both parents at a young age, dreams of a more fantastic life but cannot escape the clutches of her stepmother and two stepsisters. Then, it is announced a royal ball is taking place and all maidens in the kingdom must attend. Despite the stepfamily’s best efforts, Cinderella makes it to the ball and meets the prince, with the help of her little animal friends and her Fairy Godmother. Cinderella is a timeless tale of overcoming the seemingly impossible with determination, faith and a little bit of magic.

Tickets go on sale online beginning June 1 at www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts. In person/phone ticket sales begin at 1 p.m. June 19. Box office hours are 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show times. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for senior/non UW-L students and $15 for UW-L students/children under 12; call (608) 785-6696.

The cast includes Mackinley Bruemmer, Molly Frey, Katire Frieds, Hannah Friesner, Brianna Frost, Brittany Jansen, Kayla Korish, Kelley Manson, Brittany McGuire, Anna Montgomery, James Jax Murphy, Will Nysse, Michael O’Brien, Sophia Paulson, Kelsey Taunt, Emma Trettin and Quinn Williams.

The production team is made up of Greg Parmeter (director), Kristin Freedlund (musical director), Laurie Kincman (stage manager), Michelle Collyar (costume designer), Megan Morey (scenic designer), Brodyn Byington (lighting designer) and Ashley Dobrogosz (choreographer).