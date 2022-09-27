Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts to host author visits Saturday

The following guest authors will be at Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts in Westby, Saturday, Oct. 1. Most of them will be signing books from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

John Armbruster is the author of “Tailspin,” an untold story of World War II tail gunner, Gene Moran, who fell 4 miles without a parachute and lived and then suffered 18 months as a POW in Germany. Armbruster has taught American history and government at the middle and high school level for 29 years.

Susan Apps-Bodilly is the author of “One Room Schools” and “Seeds in Soil: Planting a Garden and Finding Your Roots” and coauthored with Jerry Apps on “Old Farm Country Cookbook.” Apps-Bodilly has been an elementary and middle school educator in rural and urban school districts for more than 20 years.

Sue Berg is the author of the Driftless Mystery Series — “Driftless Gold,” “Driftless Treasure” and “Driftless Deceit.” Berg and her husband live in rural Westby on a farmette and she has taught music at several local schools. They love sharing time with their children and grandchildren.

Kathleen Ernst is the author of “The Weaver’s Revenge,” “A Settler’s Year” and the Chloe Ellefson Mystery Series. Ernst is a social historian, educator and bestselling author. She has published over 41 books encompassing mysteries, historical fiction, poetry and nonfiction. The Chloe Ellefson Mysteries feature a museum curator whose knowledge of the past helps solve contemporary crimes.

Corey Geiger is the author of “On a Wisconsin Family Farm.” It flings the barn doors wide open to a cast of characters that built America’s Dairyland. In 1995, this University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate joined the Hoard’s Dairyman editorial team and its publishing footprint dating back to 1870. In 2013, Geiger was tapped as the publication’s fifth lead editor. Geiger was elected 65th president of Holstein USA. He was co-editor of World Dairy Expo’s 50th anniversary book.

Jeff Nania is the author of Northern Lake Mysteries — “Figure Eight,” “Spider Lake” and “The Bough Cutter.” Nania brings his experience as a former law enforcement officer and as a conservationist to bear as he makes these thrillers both accurate and interesting. He writes with power and precision, humor and grace about the land, legacy, loss, love and the mysteries of human nature.

“We are blessed to have all these wonderful authors willing to share their talents with us and all our guests on Saturday, Oct. 1, as we celebrate 47 years in business,” said David and Jana Dregne, owners of the store. “We are thankful for all our faithful customers and friendships through these many years.”