Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts to host author visits

Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts in Westby will host authors on Saturday, May 14 during the city’s Syttende Mai celebration.

Guest authors in attendance will be Susan Apps-Bodilly, John Armbruster and Sue Berg from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Apps-Bodilly has written “Seeds in Soil: Planting a Garden and Finding Your Roots.” Apps-Bodilly is an experienced teacher with a passion for gardening. Told through her family stories and decades of personal experience. “Seed in Soil” will inspire you to have fun in the garden while digging, planting, growing, and finding your roots. A gardening guide for kids and their grownups, with projects, recipes, and more.

Armbruster has written ”Tailspin.” After 75 years, the story of the World War II tail gunner who fell four miles without a parachute and lived is finally being told. “Tailspin” tells the story of Gene Moran, the Wisconsin farm boy who fought in history’s greatest aerial conflict. But after his capture by the Germans, his ordeal was just beginning. “Tailspin” is much more than an incredible war story. It’s a compassionate portrait of an aging veteran finally revealing the traumatic memories he kept inside for more than 60 years. It’s also the story of the author’s own trial: raising two young sons as he lost his wife to cancer, all while trying to tell Gene’s story before it was too late.

Armbruster has taught high school and middle school history featuring World War ll in both grades. He lives on a small farm locally with his sons.

Berg has released her second book, “Driftless Treasure,” is a great mystery follow-up to her first book, “Driftless Gold.” Her books take us to the bluffs, coulees, and winding roads along the Mississippi River in western Wisconsin.

Sue uses names of restaurants, events, and places familiar to residents of the area and thus we all connect to her stories and those living away are being enticed to visit this wonderful Driftless Area we are blessed to live in. Meanwhile, all her faithful readers are waiting for her next book of mystery and adventure. Berg and her husband, Alan, live outside of Westby.

