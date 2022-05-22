Drift Cycle set for second year in La Crosse

Drift Cycle is excited to launch the second season of La Crosse Bike Share! This season has opened with new bikes and additional stations as well as a new app!

Bike Share is a system that provides people with the opportunity to take short trips by bike. Traveling car-free comes with many benefits including less competition for parking, lower carbon footprint, reduced congestion in our city, an additional bit of fresh air and exercise during the day and the opportunity to see the community from a new perspective.

With a smartphone, participants can download the Drift Cycle App and sign up for an account for bike rental. Riders have the choice of paying for rental by the ride or purchasing a season pass. Bikes can be checked out from one station and returned to another. Short rides allow many people to share community bikes. Whether using a Drift bike for a regular commute, pedaling to a restaurant for lunch, or taking a ride with friends on local trails and quiet streets, Drift Cycle can become a convenient and enjoyable part of your day.

The bike share provides residents and tourists affordable memberships of $10 per month, $25 per season, or $50 per year which includes the first 30 minutes of every ride FREE. There is also an option to pay-per-ride for $1 per 30 minutes. Participants may rent up to 4 bikes at a time from one account; ideal for families and small groups.

New users get a free 60-minute ride, compliments of the sponsors, by entering the promo code 57WLZ7 upon their first sign-up. Users who are affiliated with one of our sponsors also get 50% off all rates if they register with their sponsor provided email address (such as janedoe@uwlax.edu).

Our Spring interns have helped to get this season off to a wonderful start. They brought fresh enthusiasm to the program that is immeasurable. In their words …

My name is Katie Boarini and I am the programming and community outreach intern with Drift Cycle. I graduated in May. I enjoy camping, painting and listening to Fleetwood Mac. One of my personal goals is to make the bike my main form of transportation.

When I started my internship, I had an understanding about planning programs, demos and communicating with the public through a nonprofit. All of my knowledge was based on my education at UW-L. Through Drift, I have gained real life experience. As I continue in my position, I am finding that working hands-on with the bikes (maintenance, test rides and putting on decals) makes me really believe that bike share is making a positive impact on the community. I hope that the La Crosse community will see the importance of bike-friendly streets, not only for Drift to continue, but for the sustainability of our city's infrastructure.

Without the help of everyone involved with Drift, I don't think my personal goals would have been reached until well after finishing my education. I LOVE working with Drift!

And…

My name is Nora McGuire and I am Drift’s new marketing intern. I graduated this May from UW-L with a major in Marketing and a minor in Sustainable Business. I am a professional photographer, and I love running, traveling and the outdoors.

As a sustainable business student, I had been extremely interested in Drift Cycle ever since I first learned of it. Last December I had the amazing opportunity to interview with the team, and today, I work as their marketing intern!

Reducing our personal emissions is crucial to protecting our future environment. Riding bikes is a great step toward that goal. Drift Cycle strives to provide individuals the opportunity to use bikes in their everyday life. Whether it's for a joy ride or transportation, bikes have the potential to make our city streets better.

In my current role, I have gained real-life experience with the creation of marketing materials, graphic designs, and social media posts. Through collaboration with our team,we have been able to expand Drift Cycle immensely this season and are excited to see it continue to grow.

This project is currently made possible thanks to all the contributions from the city of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Beer By Bike Brigade, La Crosse Neighborhoods Inc., Cleary Family, OptumServe, City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, Western Technical College, La Crosse MTU, Explore La Crosse, La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, La Crosse Area Development Corporation, Downtown Mainstreet Inc., UWL-Green Fund and Gundersen Health.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0