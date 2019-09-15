The fifteenth annual Driftless Area Art Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Beauford T. Anderson Park in Soldiers Grove.
Ravaged by recent floods, the park has been restored by village leaders, residents and friends.
The weekend will feature works by 80 visual artists, four musical groups and 10 culinary artists from across the Driftless Region. Youth artists may submit an exhibit at no fee by calling Jane Holzhauer at 608-872-2345.
You have free articles remaining.
Musical groups will feature Catherine and Ted Parrish, Patchouli, Medicine Brothers, and Kickapoo Joy Juice.
Admission and parking are free to the event. For more information, go to www.driftlessareaartfestival.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.