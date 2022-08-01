Driftless Area Art Festival to return to Soldiers Grove after a two-year absence

Artists and art lovers will gather Sept. 17-18 for a weekend celebrating some of the visual, culinary and performing arts of the Driftless Re-gion.

More than 80 visual artists, a tent full of youth art, six musical groups, and 10 food and beverage vendors will make Driftless Area Art Festival’s return after two years of COVID-related absence.

It will be held in the Beauford T. Anderson park in Soldiers Grove.

The festival first opened in 2004 in Ferryville, as the Crawford County Art Festival. Since then, it relocated to Soldiers Grove and broadened its umbrella to include artists and art lovers from throughout the Driftless Region, the land never touched by the glaciers, including portions of Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Events featured up to 80 artists and attracted crowds over 5,000 strong.

Musical artists this year will include some familiar groups and some new to the festival. Saturday’s lineup begins with Sophia Landis, a lifelong singer and songwriter from Elkader, Iowa, who blends ballads and blues. Her lyrics are rooted in compassion and grit, backed by polished piano and powerhouse vocals.

Then come Patchouli, in their 11th appearance at the festival. Their blend of sound, depth and virtuosity is described by the Chicago Tribune as “Simon and Garfunkel meets the Gipsy Kings” and City Pages compares it like “taking a yoga class in a field of running mustangs.”

And later Saturday afternoon features the Acoustic D.O.G.S., a trio hailing from the heart of the Driftless and featuring veteran performing songwriter Scott Kerry Guthrie, multi-instrumentalist Dominic Orrico, and percussionist Eddie O’Connor. Their songs include blues, Americana, folk, county, and rock ’n roll.

Sunday’s music begins with longtime favorites Kickapoo Joy Juice, who offer lively polkas, beautiful waltzes, novelty songs, rags and reels. The quartet includes Jesse Downs on fiddle and accordion; Liz Voz on guitar, clarinetist David Gibbs; and Jane Keeley, a familiar face in the Driftless music scene who plays the stand-up bass.

Lou Shields continues the tradition of American music with a solo-performance that pulls in styles of days-gone-by. Using his 1931 National Resonator Guitar or Banjo accompanied by a unique front porch style of foot percussion and harmonica, he shares stories, thoughts and experiences with the audience.

This year’s music is sponsored by The Richland Hospital and Clinics, the festival’s Performing Arts Partner in 2022.

An independent, integrated group medical practice and critical access hospital, it’s celebrating nearly 100 years of service to the health care needs of people in Richland Center and the surrounding area.

Shawna Connor, director of community relations and marketing for The Richland Hospital and Clinics, pointed to the many benefits the Festival brings to the well-being of the many communities in the Driftless Region.

“This outdoor event showcases the positive results of creative expression, introduces newcomers to the area, affords Driftless area artists a most impressive venue to engage others, and encourages youth to flex their creativity,” she said.

Other longtime patrons and partners include People’s State Bank, Wisconsin Public Radio, The Village of Soldiers Grove, Go-Macro, Community Development Alternatives, and Crawford County.

Support also comes from over 100 volunteers who help welcome visitors, support artists, and make the weekend event run smoothly. There are still openings on the volunteer roster, and all volunteers will be invited to the reception for artists.

The festival offers free admission and ample free and convenient parking. Full information can be found at driftlessareaartfestival.com