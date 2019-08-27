The Mississippi Valley Conservancy received a $5,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation for its new "Driftless Area Explorers" experiential environmental education program.
With the help of the grant, the Conservancy will deliver environment-focused curriculum in a new two-part teaching format at the local nature preserves. The use of these "outdoor classrooms" will create a sense of connection with the land for the students.
Educators in the Conservancy's nine-county service area who are interested in connecting their classes with the Explorers program are encouraged to contact Carol Labuzzetta, MVC outreach and education program manager, at 608-784-3606 ext. 7 or by email at labuzzetta@mississippivalleyconservancy.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.