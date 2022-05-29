 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driftless Brewing Company offers book signing with John Armbruster

Driftless Brewing Company of Soldiers Grove is hosting John Armbruster, local author of "Tailspin," from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at its taproom for a book signing.

"Tailspin" is an amazing true story of local Soldiers Grove farm boy and WWII tail gunner Gene Moran and his survival of a 4-mile fall without a parachute. From Kirkus Reviews: "An extraordinary, moving account of survival and endurance ... Moran's survival is a cinematically grand story, bigger than life but not fantastical, dramatically gripping as well as emotionally stirring."

This event is co-hosted by Soldiers Grove Public Library. Attendees may bring their copy or John will have books for sale.

For more on Driftless Brewing Company, visit www.driftlessbrewing.com.

