Driftless Brewing Company offers book signing with John Armbruster

Driftless Brewing Company of Soldiers Grove is hosting John Armbruster, local author of "Tailspin," from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at its taproom for a book signing.

"Tailspin" is an amazing true story of local Soldiers Grove farm boy and WWII tail gunner Gene Moran and his survival of a 4-mile fall without a parachute. From Kirkus Reviews: "An extraordinary, moving account of survival and endurance ... Moran's survival is a cinematically grand story, bigger than life but not fantastical, dramatically gripping as well as emotionally stirring."

This event is co-hosted by Soldiers Grove Public Library. Attendees may bring their copy or John will have books for sale.

For more on Driftless Brewing Company, visit www.driftlessbrewing.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0