PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- Driftless Development Inc. will host 2019 Economic Outlook: A Vision for Our Future from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at the historic Dousman House on the riverfront in Prairie du Chien.
The program, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will feature a communitywide celebration of 2018 accomplishments and an economic outlook for 2019 and beyond in the greater Crawford County region.
Rick Dickinson, CEO of the Greater Dubuque Development Corp., will serve as keynote speaker. Luke Zahm, chef and owner of the Driftless Café in Viroqua, and Nora Schmidt, executive director of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, will talk about their success with the Viroqua Chamber Main Street program and propose a new partnership between Crawford and Vernon counties.
Jim Bowman, DDI executive director, will present economic development basics, 2018 accomplishments and what’s ahead in 2019, a guide to focusing on regional efforts.
Attendees are asked to RSVP to Liz Bremmer at l.bremmer@driftlessdevelopment.com or 608-412-3343.
