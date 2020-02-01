Driftless Region on track for more flooding this spring

On La Crosse's North Side, homeowners have been pumping water out of their yards during flood season for years. But this winter has been different.

A time when they are usually pump-free, they have now been pumping continuously through the winter months, some say even since April.

"It wasn't unusual to have a pump run for a short time, but there were always breaks," said Barb Janssen, Common Council representative for District 3. She said residents in her district have been running at least one pump, sometimes two, to remove excess water in their yards. Problems like mold and collapsing walls are persisting, and the water isn't going anywhere.

"All of your life is being impacted," she said. "We haven't seen any signs that this water level, the tables, are coming down."

Janssen said the pressure is on the city to come up with new solutions, and this spring's impending threat of more floods will put even more on.

"That should be enough to give everybody a push to come up with a long-term mitigation plan," she said. "This is not the time to be kicking the can down the road."