Driftless Writing Center hosts an online reading and workshop on writing parenthood

The Driftless Writing Center is sponsoring a Zoom reading by writer and educator Kimberly Lee, on Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m.

The DWC and Lee are also holding a virtual workshop titled “Writing Parenthood” on Saturday, April 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In this generative workshop, Lee will lead participants through mining their parenting experience for writing inspiration, while celebrating the integral role they play in the lives of others.

This workshop is open to writers of all levels and will include imaginative prompts, short readings, a discussion of craft, and other exercises that will serve as catalysts for creativity. Participants will learn fresh perspectives and new approaches for developing material on this rich topic, with the option of sharing their work and receiving encouraging feedback. The DWC offers sliding scale tuition, and scholarships are available.

The free public reading on Friday will be followed by a community open mic. Those wishing to read during the open mic should register in advance by sending an email to driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com with the subject line: Open Mic and bring a maximum of five minutes of writing to share.

Kimberly Lee left the practice of law some years ago to focus on motherhood, community work, and creative pursuits. A graduate of Stanford University and UC Davis School of Law, she worked as a public defender in Los Angeles. Kimberly is a SoulCollage®, Journal to the Self®, and Amherst Writers and Artists facilitator, and a teaching artist with The Loft Literary Center, Hugo House, and San Diego Writers Ink. She has served on the staffs of Carve and F(r)iction magazines and is currently an editor and contributor at Literary Mama. Her work has appeared in a variety of publications and anthologies. She lives in Southern California with her husband and three children.

The Zoom information and link for this public reading and the registration form for the workshop are available at the Driftless Writing Center’s website, www.driftlesswritingcenter.org. E-mail the DWC for more information at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com or call 608-492-1669.

The Driftless Writing Center is a nonprofit organization that connects writers, readers, and audiences through workshops, discussions, and public performances. It celebrates the unique culture of the Driftless region and seeks to enhance the creative expression of the people who live here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0