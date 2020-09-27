Driftless Writing Center receives grant to continue programing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Driftless Writing Center will receive a grant from the Literary Arts Emergency Fund to help adapt to fallout from the pandemic.

“This grant will help us develop innovative programming to meet the challenges created by the pandemic,” said Jennifer Morales, DWC president. “We know that writers are looking for support in their creative endeavors. And authors and teachers are seeking outlets for their work.”

The grant will enable the center to invest in software and staffing to conduct programs online, such as a reading and workshop with Angela Trudell Vasquez, poet laureate of Madison. This workshop was cancelled in March and has been rescheduled for Oct. 9 and 10.

Other classes and visiting authors will be announced soon. More information is available at driftlesswritingcenter.org.

