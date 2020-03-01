Driftless Writing Center revives weekly workshops in Viroqua

The Driftless Writing Center will bring back the weekly “Draft and Craft” writing workshops on Tuesday evenings beginning 6 to 8 p.m. March 3 through May 5.

Most sessions will be held at Viroqua Food Co-op’s Community Room, 609 N. Main St., Viroqua. The sessions on March 17 and April 21 will be held at the Vernon County Historical Society Museum, 410 S. Center Ave., Viroqua.

At each session, instructors will provide prompts designed to break through blocks and get creativity flowing.

Topics for spring include instigating and heightening drama in your writing, making new work from found materials, mapping out your memoir, composing an attention-getting pitch letter and writing great dialogue. Participants will have plenty of time in class to write.

There is no set fee for the “Draft and Craft” workshop, but a $10 to $20 per session tuition is recommended. Registration is not required. Space is limited and seats will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants may attend any or all 10 sessions.

To learn more about the workshop, email the Driftless Writing Center at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com or call 608-492-1669.

