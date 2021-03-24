 Skip to main content
Driftless Writing Center to host Freesia Mckee reading, open mic and workshop
Driftless Writing Center to host Freesia Mckee reading, open mic and workshop

Freesia McKee

 Contributed photo

The Driftless Writing Center will host a reading by Freesia McKee via Zoom at 7 p.m. March 26. This free public reading will be followed by a community open mic, with a maximum of five minutes per participant.

The DWC and McKee are also holding the generative Zoom workshop, "Spinnerbaits, Jigs and Spoons: Writing Haibun and Zuihitsu Poetry" from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 27. The workshop will consider examples of these poetic forms, meant to spark surprising associations through juxtaposition. Participants will then be encouraged to cast their own lines.

The Zoom information and link for this public reading and the registration form for the workshop are available at the Driftless Writing Center’s website, www.driftlesswritingcenter.org.

