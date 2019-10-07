The Driftless Writing Center will host a manuscript critique workshop on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9 through Oct. 30 at 315 East Ave. S., Viroqua.
The workshop aims to help writers of fiction and nonfiction to improve their craft and will be led by editor David Hough and author Tamara Dean.
Participants will assess the strengths and weaknesses in both their own writing and the writing of others via submitting a self-contained work of fiction or nonfiction of up to 5,000 words (an essay, short story, multiple short prose pieces or a novel chapter) for critique.
Pre-registration is required and a fee of $180 includes individualized feedback from both instructors. To learn more about the workshop and register, visit driftlesswritingcenter.org.
