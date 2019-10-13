The driver of a vehicle in a Sept. 30 crash in Monroe County died Saturday.
The vehicle struck a tree near Hwy. A and Jordan Avenue in the town of Ridgeville, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.
The driver was taken to a medical facility and later died, possibly due to injuries from the crash.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the family.
The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.