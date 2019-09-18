TOWN OF LA GRANGE — A person died one day after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County.
The crash was reported about 11 a.m. Monday on Hwy. 12, just north of the intersection with Hwy. G, in the town of La Grange, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Officers located a 2012 Dodge Ram with front-end damage in the east ditch. The driver was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The driver died at the medical facility on Tuesday.
Authorities are withholding the name of the driver pending notification of family.
The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
