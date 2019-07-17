{{featured_button_text}}

An Onalaska driver escaped her out-of-control vehicle unharmed before it ended up in a pond in Pierce Park.

Onalaska police said a vehicle had mechanical problems Tuesday as the driver backed out of a drive near 700 Aspen Valley Drive.

The vehicle rolled down Aspen Valley, left the roadway and struck a tree before rolling down an embankment and into the pond.

The driver was able to jump out before the vehicle hit the water.

