TOWN OF HOLLAND — One person was treated for life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Wednesday on Hwy. 53 in northern La Crosse County.
The driver lost control and entered a ditch near Hwy. 53 and Old Hwy. 93 about 10 p.m., according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department.
The name of the driver, who was transported to Gundersen Health System, was not released pending notification of family.
Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
Hwy. 16 and North Kinney Coulee Road (Hwy. OS) — 90 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 157 — 89 crashes
La Crosse Street (Hwy. 16) and West Avenue (Hwy. 35) — 77 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Gillette Street (Hwy. B) — 76 crashes
Interstate 90 and Hwy. 157 — 74 crashes
West Avenue (Hwy. 35) and State Road (Hwy. 33) — 73 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Conoco Road — 72 crashes
Hwy. 16 and South Kinney Coulee Road (Pralle Center Drive) — 69 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Theatre Road — 69 crashes
Hwy. PH and Hwy. 157 — 69 crashes
