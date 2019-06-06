{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF HOLLAND — One person was treated for life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Wednesday on Hwy. 53 in northern La Crosse County.

The driver lost control and entered a ditch near Hwy. 53 and Old Hwy. 93 about 10 p.m., according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department.

The name of the driver, who was transported to Gundersen Health System, was not released pending notification of family.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

