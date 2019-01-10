WEST SALEM — A man was injured early Thursday in a crash after authorities say he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's office received a call at 2:43 a.m. of a wrong-way driver near Exit 15. The caller said the vehicle was heading west in the eastbound lanes. As officers attempted to locate the vehicle, the Wisconsin State Patrol was dispatched to a crash on I-90 near mile marker 13.
A 2016 Subaru Crosstrek, driven by a 24-year-old man, collided with a semi pulling a load of grain, according to the state patrol.
The driver of the Subaru had to be extracted from his vehicle and was flown to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. The driver of the semi reported no significant injuries.
The names of the drivers were not released, and authorities say alcohol impairment appears to be a factor in the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.