Drivers, fans welcome return of Tomah tractor pull

Dan Schulte visited Yellowstone National Park last summer.
Jeff Martyn went camping.
This year, they're back to doing what they like best.
After a one-year absence, the tractors and fans have returned to Tomah Recreation Park Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the 45th annual Budweiser Dairyland National Truck and Tractor Pull.
Schulte and Martyn were among the pulling contestants who signed autographs during the Kids Klub event Friday. Youngsters got a chance to visit the pit area and meet and greet drivers, and the drivers got to reconnect with their sport that was mostly wiped out last summer by COVID-19.
Martyn, a Stratford resident, normally competes 30 to 40 times a year.
"I think I hooked up seven times last year," he said. "I did something different last summer — I went camping. Other than that, not much of anything."
Martyn said pullers welcome the chance to return to Tomah, which features every class on the National Tractor Pull Association circuit.
"It's so large," he said. "It's a big show, and so many people show up. It's nice to be back and see all these people I haven't seen in a while."
Schulte, who lives in Manchester, Iowa, said the trip to Yellowstone was among several places he and his wife had never been before, but he was more than happy to return to Tomah. He normally competes in 30 to 35 events a year but was limited to 14 regional events in Iowa and Missouri.
"We like seeing everybody from across the country that we don't run into on the regional circuit," he said.
Joe Degenhardt of Norwalk used 2020 to make improvements to his diesel super stock tractors and get a head start on 2021.
"It's nice to have a year off, but not in that way," Degenhardt said.
Local organizers are happy to welcome the pullers again.
"Last night was one of the largest Thursday night crowds ever," said Dave Kuehl, promotional and advertising director for the Monroe County Agricultural Society, which sponsors the event. "We get the same fans that come back every year. Fans and pullers are excited to be here."
Kuehl said the tractor pull funds several community organizations that raise money through concession stands, and it is an important source of revenue for the Monroe County Fair.
He said it's also an opportunity for the Tomah community to get together. He said the show relies on 200 volunteers who fill a variety of roles.
"We have people who take vacations from the regular job to volunteer for the tractor pull," Kuehl said. "We need every one of these volunteers to put this on."