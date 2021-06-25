Drivers, fans welcome return of Tomah tractor pull

Dan Schulte visited Yellowstone National Park last summer.

Jeff Martyn went camping.

This year, they're back to doing what they like best.

After a one-year absence, the tractors and fans have returned to Tomah Recreation Park Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the 45th annual Budweiser Dairyland National Truck and Tractor Pull.

Schulte and Martyn were among the pulling contestants who signed autographs during the Kids Klub event Friday. Youngsters got a chance to visit the pit area and meet and greet drivers, and the drivers got to reconnect with their sport that was mostly wiped out last summer by COVID-19.

Martyn, a Stratford resident, normally competes 30 to 40 times a year.

"I think I hooked up seven times last year," he said. "I did something different last summer — I went camping. Other than that, not much of anything."

Martyn said pullers welcome the chance to return to Tomah, which features every class on the National Tractor Pull Association circuit.

"It's so large," he said. "It's a big show, and so many people show up. It's nice to be back and see all these people I haven't seen in a while."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}