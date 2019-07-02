Nearly 41.1 million Americans are estimated to hit the road this holiday weekend, more than ever recorded by INRIX, according to AAA.
Drivers will face the possibility of delays up to four times their normal commute, with the worst day falling on July 3.
Gas prices are lower compared to last summer, with a national average of $2.61 per gallon, according to AAA, 20 cents cheaper than Memorial Day gas prices.
The top holiday vacation spot for Fourth of July travelers this year is Orlando, Florida, same as Memorial Day, according to AAA.
But it might be safe to say most Wisconsinites won’t be driving that far in one weekend – albeit a long one.
Europe is the international getaway of choice with London as a top Fourth of July destination for American travelers who want to rub their independence, or the U.S. win over England in the World Cup on Tuesday, in the face of our old overlords.
But AAA isn’t predicting all fun, games and freedom as it expects to rescue nearly 367,000 motorists nationwide due to dead batteries, flat tires or lockouts.
National road travel aside, Wisconsin Hwy. 35 will remain closed in Fountain City but is due to be opened by noon on the 3rd, according to Buffalo County Highway Commissioner Bob Platteter.
In La Crosse County, County G south of STH 33 to County H is closed due to retaining wall construction; County J south of County B to County Y is closed due to bridge construction; County SN north of County OT to Hanson Road is closed due to road construction; and Interstate 90 is reduced to single lane in each direction between La Crosse and West Salem.
In Monroe County, I-90 is reduced to two lanes of bi-directional traffic from Sparta to Tomah, and in Iowa County, the US 151 westbound lane closure continues near Barneveld.
