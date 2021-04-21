Drug take back day April 24 in La Crosse

The La Crosse County Prevention Network is sponsoring a "drug take back event" Saturday at the La Crosse County Health & Human Services building.

From 9 a.m. to noon, anyone with household prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, vials, pet medications, non-aerosols, creams or inhalers can drop them off at a contactless, COVID-safe disposal site.

The dropoff includes a drive-through option.

The event is for individuals only; no business disposal is being accepted.

Health and law enforcement officials are promoting the dropoff to prevent improper disposal of medications. They warn the public that medications should never be flushed or poured down the drain. They are dangerous and can contribute to the contamination of the local water supply.

Anyone with questions can call 608-785-9629.

