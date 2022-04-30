Drug Take Back Day April 30 in La Crosse (copy)

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drug Take Back Day April 30 in La Crosse

The La Crosse County Health Department and Alliance to HEAL are hosting drop-off for National Drug Take Back Day from 9 a.m. to noon today at 300 N. Fourth St. in La Crosse.

All over-the-counter medications and prescription medications, including pills, gels, ointments, creams, inhalers, patches, vials, pet medications and non-aerosols, will be accepted.

The drop-off is a “safe, convenient way to dispose of unwanted medication.”

The county maintains 15 drop boxes that can be used year-round to dispose of medications. An interactive map can be found on the Alliance to HEAL website, alliancetoheal.com.

