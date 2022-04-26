 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Drug Take Back Day April 30 in La Crosse

  • 0

The La Crosse County Health Department and Alliance to HEAL are ready for National Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 30.

From 9 a.m. to noon, the health department will host a contactless drop-off event at 300 4th St. N. in La Crosse. All over-the-counter medications and prescription medications, including pills, gels, ointments, creams, inhalers, patches, vials, pet medications and non-aerosols, will be accepted.

The drop-off will be set up so that people can remain in their cars the entire time.

The health department describes the drop-off as a "safe, convenient way to dispose of unwanted medication." County health officials say safely disposing of unused and expired medications and unwanted vaping products ensures the materials don't end up in the landfill or water supply. It also ensures the medications stay out of the wrong hands and aren't taken improperly.

La Crosse County maintains 15 drop boxes that can be used year-round to dispose of unused and expired medications. An interactive map can be found on the Alliance to HEAL website, alliancetoheal.com.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Libya faces harsh Ramadan with rising food prices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News