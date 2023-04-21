For National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, health officials are reminding residents to safely dispose of their unused or expired medications.

Drug Take Back Day serves to offer a convenient and responsible way to clear out unneeded prescriptions, diverting these products from the water supply and preventing the medications from being misused or abused.

“Keeping medicines after they are no longer needed creates an unnecessary health risk in the home, especially if children are present,” said Natalie Frederixon, Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse outpatient pharmacy manager. “Sometimes, patients will incorrectly use leftover prescriptions when they should seek medical attention. Or worse, unsecured prescriptions could fall into the hands of a child or teenager rummaging through a medicine cabinet. Even child-resistant containers cannot completely prevent a child from ingesting medicines that belong to someone else.”

Medications accepted at most year-round drop off receptacles and special Take Back Day sites include prescription or over the counter pills, vials, capsules, creams, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, ointments, patches, liquids in original containers, pet medicines or vape pens with the batteries removed.

Not accepted are mercury thermometers, devices with batteries, illegal drugs, containers or vials contaminated with blood or bodily fluids, aerosols or sharps. Needles, syringes and lancets are accepted at the La Crosse County Household Hazardous Materials site or collection stations at the La Crosse Police Department, Mayo, Gundersen Health System and Service Drugs in Onalaska.

Locally, Mayo, Gundersen and Walgreens on West Avenue have permanent drug drop off receptacles. For Drug Take Back Day, La Crosse County Health and Human Services, the UW-La Crosse Police Department and the town of Campbell Police Department will offer drop off.

To prevent children and others from accidentally ingesting medications, the FDA advises locking up medications and quickly disposing of extra supply.

“A small number of medicines may be especially harmful, and in some cases fatal, with just one dose if used by someone other than the person for whom the medicine was prescribed,” said Frederixon.

Items placed in drug drop off receptacles cannot be retrieved for any reason and will be sealed in opaque liners that cannot be opened prior to destruction.