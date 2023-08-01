While recreational use of marijuana is now legal, Minnesota law enforcement is reminding citizens that driving under the influence of the substance remains illegal everywhere.

The Minnesota departments of public safety and natural resources wants people to know the rules apply to roadways, trails and waterways.

On Aug. 1 it, became legal for adults age 21 and older to possess and transport up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower, up to 8 grams of concentrated cannabis and edible products with up to 800 milligrams of THC. Minnesota residents also are allowed to possess up to 2 pounds of pot at their homes.

Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement that being impaired while driving under the influence of marijuana, like alcohol, can have tragic effects for everyone on the road.

“Our focus is on impaired driving, regardless of substance, and keeping Minnesotans safe by enforcing the law,” Langer said. “Just like with alcohol, anyone opting to consume cannabis needs to make the right choice by planning a safe and sober ride.”

The state’s new marijuana laws are similar to alcohol laws while on the road. It is illegal for drivers or passengers to open any cannabis packaging or use marijuana on the road or to have an unsealed container of marijuana in the vehicle. Just like alcohol, unsealed or open containers may be kept in the trunk of the car or another area not accessible by the driver or passengers.

Throughout the year, troopers, deputies and police officers have participated in statewide extra DWI enforcement and awareness. Awareness efforts have included new advertising stating “driving high is a DWI.”

Minnesota has dedicated additional resources for impaired driving and cannabis traffic safety efforts. The funding expanded drug recognition evaluator and related law enforcement training programs.

It also funded an oral fluid pilot project. The pilot program will test a tool for law enforcement to evaluate a driver for possible cannabis impairment, similar to the preliminary breath test used to detect alcohol in a driver’s breath.

Operating while impaired extends to boating and other recreational activities like off-highway vehicles and snowmobiles and is one of the main factors in fatal crashes in Minnesota. Each year, about half of all fatal accidents involving boats, off-highway vehicles and snowmobiles involve impairment.

DNR Enforcement Division director Col. Rodmen Smith said there’s no excuse for operating a recreational vehicle or watercraft while impaired.

“Minnesota’s trails and waterways have never been busier, with people out enjoying Minnesota’s natural resources,” Smith said. “Conservation officers will not give a second chance to anyone who operates while impaired and willfully puts everyone else on the trail or on the water at risk.”

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said cannabis has measurable effects that can impair the ability to drive and react quickly in critical situations which includes difficulties in road tracking, lane-position variability, decreased or divided attention, and impaired executive functions like route planning, decision making, and risk taking.

Traffic Safety Director for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Mike Hanson said driving while impaired by drugs is nothing new in Minnesota.

“Changing behaviors and understanding the dangers of impairment require enforcement and education,” Hanson said. “Preventing tragedy is possible, and, ultimately, it comes down to taking personal responsibility for a safe and sober ride. Make that smart choice for yourself and your loved ones.”

Drugged driving accounted for 15,747 DWI incidents from 2017-2021, a 127% increase from the 6,941 incidents from 2012-2016. In cases involving driving under the influence of drugs, cannabinoids are one of the most prevalent when screening blood and urine samples and are often seen in conjunction with other controlled substances and alcohol, state law enforcement said.