Ducheneaux to headline 92nd WFU State Convention

Farmers from throughout Wisconsin will gather at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells Dec. 9-11 for the 92nd Annual Wisconsin Farmers Union State Convention.

“Since the 1930s, the annual convention has provided a place for farmers to come together, hear from agricultural leaders, and set grassroots policy that supports a united vision for family farm agriculture,” said WFU President Darin Von Ruden. “We’ll continue that legacy as we gather together.”

This year’s keynote speaker will be USDA Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux, who will speak about leveraging federal programs for farm resilience. Ducheneaux, a fourth-generation rancher on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation in South Dakota and the former executive director of the Intertribal Agriculture Council, was appointed FSA director in 2021. In this role, he provides leadership and direction on agricultural policy, administering loan programs, and managing conservation, commodity, disaster, and farm marketing programs through a national network of offices.

The convention weekend kicks off at noon on Friday, Dec. 9th with a pre-conference Groundswell event, “Climate Smart Agriculture in WI: Policy, Practice, and Programs.” The afternoon of programming is being planned by WFU’s farmer-led Climate Change Committee.

The official convention kicks off at 9am on Saturday with a presidential address followed by workshops on farm financials, dairy policy, USDA programs, and the 2023 Farm Bill. The weekend will also feature ample networking time, the Torchbearer award ceremony for youth program graduates, and a celebration of rural champions.

WFU is soliciting raffle baskets, products, art or other donations for a silent auction at the convention. If you are interested in making a donation, please contact Brad Henderson at 715-214-7244 or bhenderson@wisconsinfarmersunion.com.

The convention is open to the public but only member delegates may vote on policy issues. On the final day of convention, members will elect two delegates to represent Wisconsin at the National Farmers Union Convention March 5-7, 2023 in San Francisco. They will also elect directors for the WFU Board from District 1 (Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Lincoln, Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Vilas, and Washburn Counties), District 4 (Buffalo, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, and Trempealeau Counties), District 8 (Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Forest, Florence, Kewaunee, Langlade, Marinette, Manitowoc, Menominee, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Shawano, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha, and Winnebago Counties), and the At-Large seat.

Visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/convention for more details and to register.

Wisconsin Farmers Union, a member-driven organization, is committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities, and all people through educational opportunities, cooperative endeavors, and civic engagement. For more information visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com.