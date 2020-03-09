You are the owner of this article.
'Duct Tape Doris' and skate-a-thon to support School of Technology and Arts
'Duct Tape Doris' and skate-a-thon to support School of Technology and Arts

The SOTA 1 Steering Committee will host an investigative fundraiser 'Duct Tape Doris' and Skate-a-Thon from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 13 at the Green Island Ice Arena, 2312 S. Seventh St.

With the aim of learning the steps to scientific investigations, students will explore the question of how many feet of duct tape it will take to hold teacher Doris Faucheux to the wall of the skating arena.

Hypotheses and estimates will be collected when students buy lengths of duct tape at 50 cents per foot or $1 per yard. The student with the closest estimate to the final result will win the prize of the night.

Funds raised from the event will benefit the school, and the experiment will help get students involved in science, engineering and technology programs.

