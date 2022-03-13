Duo delights in recreating country gems

Collen Raye — creator and female vocalist of a show headed for the Heider Center this coming Friday called “Great Country Duets, Hits & More” — has a long and impressive resume.

Growing up in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, Raye first started singing in musicals and nightclubs at the age of 15. At 19 she won Minnesota’s Horace Heidt Jr. Talent Contest. After majoring in vocal music in college Raye toured extensively in the U.S., performing in theaters and nightclubs and at festivals and casinos.

Although her training began in classical music, Raye has an unusually versatile voice. She regularly performs pop, jazz, rock and show tunes (and has even done some opera).

She’s no stranger to country music, either — one of the shows she’s created is a tribute to Patsy Cline. In fact, because country has such a special place in her heart, she says she’s especially looking forward to the Heider Center show.

“Country songs have so many great stories,” Raye said. “They’re so real and I think people relate to them more so than other genres. Plus, country audiences are fabulous — they’re much more free with their appreciation!

Minneapolis-based Bobby Vandell, Raye’s country duet partner, has a resume that might be even more impressive than Raye’s. As a drummer, he’s been inducted into the Midwest Rock and Country Hall of Fame nine times with nine different bands. Since 2019 he’s been producing projects with members of Fleetwood Mac, The Doobie Brothers and The Steve Miller Band.

Of late, Vandell has come out from behind the drum set to sing. Like Raye, he also produces his own shows. One is a Merle Haggard tribute. Another is entitled “The Real Men of Country Music.”

Raye emphasized that they’ll be bringing along a top notch four-piece band for the Heider show. The band consists of steel guitar player Joe Savage, bass player Nick Salisbury, guitarist Dan Neale and drummer Patrick Nelson.

“These guys are super busy. They’re so in demand that we could hardly schedule a rehearsal,” Raye said. “But when we did get together they put their heart and soul into working with me. I can’t thank them enough for being so generous with their talent and so professional.”

Artists covered in the show are a Who’s Who of country music with names like Johnny Cash, June Carter, Crystal Gale, Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and many more.

“You can tell people that there’s something for everybody from old to new,” Raye said. “We’ll do everything from Hank Williams to Kenny Rogers to Shania Twain. We have fun and we love what we do.”

According to Raye, who also teaches vocal performance, establishing a rapport with the audience is a big part of the show and something she greatly missed during the past two years of Covid lockdowns.

“In general, I relate to the audience,” she said. “I’m there for them and they are there for me. By the end of a show I feel like I know them and they know me. I always say it takes a village to do a show.”

Although Raye has never performed at the Heider Center, she’s no stranger to the area. That’s because she’s the mother of Reed Grimm, the former UW-L student who started the band “Shoeless Revolution” before making a memorable appearance on American Idol.

Raye said that he started singing in her shows at the age of three.

“He was kind of an uninhibited kid,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0