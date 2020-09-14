Eagle Landmark statue to be temporarily removed from Riverside for repairs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Eagle Landmark statue in Riverside Park will be removed for repairs starting Tuesday, Sept. 15, according to the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

The temporary removal of the statue could mean road closures or delays.

The statue was dedicated in 1987, donated by the D.B. and Marjorie Reinhart family in honor of employees of Gateway Foods, Inc., according to the parks department.

The statue is 30 feet tall, with a 20-foot wingspan of the eagle topping the statue. It's constructed out of Cor-Ten steel, and the head of the eagle is made of stainless steel.

