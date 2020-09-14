 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eagle Landmark statue to be temporarily removed from Riverside for repairs
0 comments
top story

Eagle Landmark statue to be temporarily removed from Riverside for repairs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Riverside Park

Ominous clouds drift past the eagle statue in Riverside Park.

 Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune

The Eagle Landmark statue in Riverside Park will be removed for repairs starting Tuesday, Sept. 15, according to the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

The temporary removal of the statue could mean road closures or delays.

The statue was dedicated in 1987, donated by the D.B. and Marjorie Reinhart family in honor of employees of Gateway Foods, Inc., according to the parks department.

The statue is 30 feet tall, with a 20-foot wingspan of the eagle topping the statue. It's constructed out of Cor-Ten steel, and the head of the eagle is made of stainless steel.

Photos: Discover these 30 public art sculptures in La Crosse
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers Defends Not Naming Businesses Hit By COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News