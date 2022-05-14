Eagle Scout joint award ceremony set for siblings

CAMP DECORAH — Scouting runs deep in the Adams family. Dad Toby and mom Sue earned their Eagle Scout and Girls Scout Gold awards nearly 20 years ago. Now their two oldest children are following in their footsteps, as a Gold award recipient and Eagle Scouts.

Daughter Karissa Adams earned her Girl Scout Gold Award for her project at Perrot State Park. Next she earned her Scouts BSA Eagle Scout rank for a different project benefiting the community at Perrot. Karissa grew up with her brother, AJ, who was a Cub Scout and later a member of Scouts BSA.

Although she often accompanied her dad and brother at Scout meetings, she couldn’t officially participate in all the fun and learning opportunities. That changed three years ago when girls were officially encouraged to join Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA as part of family scouting. Karissa quickly took on leadership roles, including Senior Patrol Leader for Troop 515, and National Youth Leadership Training instructor.

Son AJ benefitted from the Scouting program from elementary school to high school. He grew up making and racing pinewood derby cars, sledding at winter camp, hiking in high adventure trips. His Eagle Scout project involved revamping a basketball court adjacent to the French Island community center where Troop meetings are held nearly every Sunday at 430 pm. AJ is also a Camp Decorah Counselor and Vice Chief for the Order of the Arrow.

Toby and Sue are Scouts BSA leaders for French Island Troops 15 and 515. Generally, both troops meet together and share the leadership opportunities within their troops. Sarah, their youngest child, is also a member of both Girls Scouts and Scouts BSA. Although she’s not a huge fan of rustic camping outdoors, she relishes opportunities to learn new things like first aid makeup techniques to simulate realistic injuries in the Wilderness First Aid course and movie making.

The Eagle Scout ceremony for both Karissa and AJ will take place at the Camp Decorah Fire bowl Sunday May 15.

