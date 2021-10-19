Eagle Scout project benefits La Crosse Municipal Harbor

Life Scout Brody Sherrill from Troop 168 in Onalaska has recently completed an Eagle Scout project benefiting the City of La Crosse Municipal Harbor.

Brody built and installed a life jacket distribution station at the municipal harbor. Families visiting the harbor can check out a life jacket for use by a family member helping provide for a safe experience when out on the river.

Brody is a freshman at Aquinas High School. This was his last big step to competing his Eagle Scout requirements and is working to achieve his goal of becoming an Eagle Scout before his 15th birthday. He has a few requirements on his merit badges to complete before earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

This project was also part of the Wisconsin DNR’s “Kids Don’t Float” program which is a collaborative effort with municipalities to focus on boater safety, especially for children.

To earn the rank of Eagle, each scout must attain 21 merit badges as well as demonstrate leadership, including successfully planning and completing a community service project.

The Gateway Area Council provides programming to 1,200 youth throughout a nine-county region of Western Wisconsin and Southeast Minnesota with the help of nearly 400 adult volunteers. Gateway Area Council Scouting programs take place in Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, Vernon counties of Wisconsin and Houston County, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.gatewayscouting.org

