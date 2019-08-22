WAFER Food Pantry of La Crosse received a couple of upgrades Thursday, thanks to an Eagle Scout project led by Onalaska's Ethan Kramer.
The idea stemmed from Ethan's time volunteering with the food pantry and an Eagle Scout project suggestion from WAFER executive director Erin Waldhart.
So, the incoming Onalaska High School freshman and 26 other volunteer members of Troop 168 helped to create two produce stands based on directions from Waldhart.
It was clear Waldhart was excited for the new produce stands as she exited the WAFER food pantry van and saw them for the first time. Her face lit up as she took a few moments to examine and appreciate the hard work that Ethan and his troop put into creating the units.
“It’s awesome to see that great kids are doing great things in the community.” Waldhart said.
The two shelving units were very important upgrades for the food pantry. In the past, the pantry has simply placed cardboard boxes of fruit on the ground or stacked the boxes one on top of another.
This was causing not only aesthetic problems for WAFER, but also problems for the customers who had to bend down and dig through piles of produce to find the most desirable item.
“This was the next step for us.” Waldhart said, “The thought was if we could get them up off the floor that would be helpful for our clients, especially the ones that have physical limitations. It would also help with just aesthetics. We had talked about having cork on the top so we could put educational pieces on it or if there was something odd that we got, people could have information on it.”
This was no small project for Ethan’s team from Troop 168. He estimated that the building process took about four months and four building sessions, beginning in May. The drawing and designing process actually began in January. That process included building a cardboard cutout design and figuring out the measurements for the design.
Ethan valued the process, even with how long it took.
“The leadership skills I thought were pretty important, and I got to help lead scouts in building this project, and I knew it was good for the community,” he said.
Waldhart said the project service the broader community.
“I’m really proud of them," she said. "They didn’t just do a project. They served a need.”
