Almost three decades ago, Randy Thor purchased a rusted, dull 1951 GMC pickup for $100 and a cup of coffee.
For many years, the well-weathered vehicle served the sole purpose of hauling wood for the Cuba City, Wis., construction worker. But come 2015, Randy decided he had greater plans for the classic vehicle, starting a labor intensive restoration process that took him and wife Kathie nine months and more than a few pennies.
"My wife says, 'I know this is our retirement vehicle, but I didn't know it would cost our retirement fund," laughed Randy, 60.
Ultimately, the Thors doubled their budget, but the payoff was "definitely worth it," says Kathie, 67. Now a glossy shade of burgundy, with shining fixtures and bright lights, the car they named "Earl" after it's original owner was on display at Saturday's 45th Annual God’s Country Racing Association's Custom Auto Show at the La Crosse Center.
This is the second year the couple exhibited their truck in the GCRA show, which returns today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features custom cars, classics, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and race cars.
"I love the comments," Randy says of GCRA attendees, who frequently ask for tips for their own cars in progress. "People like that we use it to drive — it's not just a garage queen."
The Thors' first, and likely last, classic car restoration was a learning process but a thoroughly enjoyable one, they say, with plenty of YouTube tutorials, scouring the web for seats and browsing through parts catalogs "like a kid at Christmas."
A mechanically inclined Kathie put in plenty of elbow grease herself, and the couple found a few treasures along the way, including a 1969 newspaper with the NBA finals on the cover. An elderly friend of Randy's mother provided a vintage touch of her own a playing card-size "Hooters" girl who perches on the dashboard.
"We use it as a road monitor," Kathie laughed. "To see if the road is bumpy or not."
Rather than spend evenings at home, the pair enjoy taking rides around town, meeting up with other classic car enthusiasts at the A&W drive in — "I don't have to cook supper then!" — Kathie enthused, or out for ice cream, something they do so often that they affectionately referred to their truck as the "Ice Cream Machine."
When they're out for a drive, Kathie prefers to sit shotgun, waving like a pageant queen as passerby offer thumbs up and enthusiastic taps of the horn. Wherever they go, the 1951 GMC steals the spotlight.
"When we get home from shows," Randy says, "We say, 'We did pretty good, Earl.'"
