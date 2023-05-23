Studying pollination allows scientists to identify which plants bees are pollinating; it can also tell researchers what ecosystems need bees to survive.

That’s one of the potential outcomes of Danielle Hudson’s study of solitary ground nesting bees -- a lesser known but equally important bee. Ground nesting bees are some of the only pollinators that are out in early spring.

“That makes them really important because any early blooming plant is likely going to rely on these early emerging insects, not to say that they're only relying on these bees, but they're likely playing an important piece of the pollinator game,” said Hudson, a graduate student in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Pupating Lab.

The goal of her research is to identify what plants the native ground nesting bees are pollinating, which habitats need the pollinators to sustain the ecosystem.

Hudson has sampling sites around the Coulee Region, on the university’s campus, lawns in La Crosse and outside of the city in wooded valleys.

“Hopefully we’ll see what they're pollinating out in nature versus what they are pollinating in the town,” Hudson said.

From the bees collected in a small meadow in front of Wittich Hall on the UW-L campus, she anticipates the bee pollen will be from the dandelions or tulips she saw in bloom a couple weeks ago. The valleys surrounded by wooded forests will likely have different results that might link the native bees to certain native plant species.

Next year, Hudson hopes to conduct sampling at a state protected prairie in the town of Holland to identify which native prairie plants are important for ground nesting bee pollination and vice versa.

“Prairie is such an important habitat that is very rare now. It was most of the habitat in this area before settlers came,” Hudson said. “If we can link them to an important native prairie plant, the implication there of how they could be important for the conservation of those prairies and prairie plants could be really important.”

The pollen collection process involves netting the bee for capture, marking the specimen and brushing the pollen off the bee into a vial. The bees are released back to their environment after.

Hudson and her research partners will genetically sequence the pollen with PCR testing to identify the species of plant.

For those who want to help the pollinators, Hudson said the most important thing is not to kill them, adding that ground nesting bees are docile.

Secondly she said the ground nesting bees don’t care if a lawn is overgrown or manicured, but bare soil is beneficial for the ground nesting bees who nest in the ground as soon as they emerge in mid to late April.