A fire broke out at the Xcel Energy Plant at 200 Bainbridge St. early Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.
The La Crosse Fire Department arrived at the scene at 03:03 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from the top of a containment bin. The fire was contained to the bin and a conveyor belt. Crews worked on the scene for about four hours to extinguish the fire. The damage level has been listed as moderate and the cause is under investigation.
Lisa Kiava of Xcel Energy media relations said the fire did not interrupt power service Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.