Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a house early Friday in La Crosse.
The fire was called in at 5:41 a.m., and firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the second story of the structure at 1933 Main St.
The home sustained minor smoke and fire damage on the second story, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.
The Salvation Army is assisting the displaced residents.
Fire officials remind people to be "aware of electrical heating appliances that over extend a home’s electrical circuits."
The La Crosse Fire Department was assisted by the La Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance and Xcel Energy.
1915: Logan High School
1916: The Cameron House
1935: Listman Mill
1948 La Crosse Auto Supply fire
1950: Heileman Brewery
1951: Swanson building
1954: R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store
1972: Menard's Cashway Lumber
1980: North Side apartment building
1982: Caledonia Street
1982: La Crosse Garment Co.
2002: Ridgeview Inn
2009: Copeland Avenue apartments
2011: El Charro Mexican Restaurant
2011: Jay Street building
