Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a house early Friday in La Crosse.

The fire was called in at 5:41 a.m., and firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the second story of the structure at 1933 Main St.

The home sustained minor smoke and fire damage on the second story, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

The Salvation Army is assisting the displaced residents.

Fire officials remind people to be "aware of electrical heating appliances that over extend a home’s electrical circuits."

The La Crosse Fire Department was assisted by the La Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance and Xcel Energy.

