Elections are getting closer by the day. The primary election for the springtime nonpartisan elections will be Tuesday, Feb. 21. However, residents can vote early in-person as soon as Feb. 7.

For the city of La Crosse, there are two contested races on the primary ballot: the city council District 2 race and the Board of Education election. In each respective race, the candidate with the least amount of votes in the primary will be eliminated.

There are no local primary races for Onalaska, Bangor, Holmen or West Salem, and none in Vernon County.

All polling places will be open Feb. 21 for the statewide judicial primary election for the state Supreme Court.

Local primaries

For the La Crosse School Board, there are nine people vying for four seats: Scott Neumeister, Dub Suchla, Kathy Blanchard, Kimberly Krejchik, Tim Alberts, Trevor Sprague, Kevin Hundt, Jerry Wacek and Jeff Jackson. All residents of the city of La Crosse will see the school board candidates on their ballot.

Each candidate for school board submitted a column to the Tribune about the referendum that failed in November and how they see the board of education moving forward. Read the columns at lacrossetribune.com here.

In the city council District 2 race, there are three candidates: Erin Goggin, Michael Davis and Jace Lippert. Only residents of District 2 will be eligible to vote for this race.

“My view isn't me versus the other candidates,” Lippert said. “It’s the three of us making sure that we've got proper representation going to the city for the North Side.”

Lippert said that some of the most important issues to address on the North Side include the lack of a viable, accessible grocery store, the escalation of drug use and safety in the neighborhood.

“We might not be the high flier doctors, lawyers, the professionals at the college on the South Side,” Lippert said. “But we're the down home working party. We're what keeps our city going. I think there's been a lot of good lately with revitalizing some of the neighborhoods on the North Side.”

Davis expressed similar sentiments and thinks that the North Side has a lot of businesses to offer to the city.

“I certainly think that we should be drawing more business into the North Side, like maybe putting more signage that draws more traffic in through Caledonia and Gillette Street businesses,” Davis said. “We've got a lot to offer the community in that area.”

Davis has noticed homelessness and supporting the police as being top issues for residents of the North Side.

Goggin said that community safety, floodplain mitigation, schools and homelessness are some of the important issues she has been hearing from residents. If elected, Goggin wants to make local politics more transparent by maintaining a Facebook page to notify residents about what is happening in city hall.

“Local politics need to be transparent because everything that goes on in local politics hits so close to home,” she said.

“What I think that the North Side needs in 2023 is a strong voice that speaks up,” Goggin said. She noted that a variety of business and neighborhood associations on the North Side have been instrumental in gathering folks to discuss pertinent issues.

In-person absentee voting will start Monday, Feb. 7, through Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m at La Crosse City Hall, 400 La Crosse St.

On Friday, Feb. 17, in-person absentee voting is available by appointment only, call 608-789-7510 for more information.

If you want to receive an absentee ballot by mail for the upcoming election, you can submit your request at myvote.wi.gov. The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Thursday, Feb. 16.

